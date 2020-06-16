Overview

Dr. Yassir Ashraf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Ashraf works at Houston Methodist Gastroenterology Associates in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.