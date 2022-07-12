Dr. Yasunori Nagahama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagahama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasunori Nagahama, MD
Overview of Dr. Yasunori Nagahama, MD
Dr. Yasunori Nagahama, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Nagahama works at
Dr. Nagahama's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz # 2408, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7121
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My father was lucky enough to be put in Dr. Nagahama's care when he was admitted at the hospital with an aggressive brain tumor. To put it simply, Dr. Nagahama saved my dad's life. I can't stress enough how strongly we believe that to be true. Not only is he an incredible neurosurgeon, but he's also personable. He went far above and beyond our expectations when it came to making sure my mother and I were kept in the loop with my father's diagnosis and plan of treatment. Getting the news that someone you love has a brain tumor is terrifying, to say the least, but Dr. Nagahama helped make an incredibly difficult time for our family, far more bearable than it would have been without him. Thankfully my father is doing remarkably well post surgery and treatment. Dr. Nagahama gave him the best chance possible at fighting his brain cancer by performing a complete resection of the tumor, something no one thought would be possible. There's no other doctor I would trust with my dad's life.
About Dr. Yasunori Nagahama, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033476569
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
