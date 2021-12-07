Overview of Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD

Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA.



Dr. Shibutani works at Midlantic Urology in Huntingdon Valley, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.