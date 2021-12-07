Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD
Dr. Yasushi Shibutani, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA.
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Midlantic Urology1235 Old York Rd Ste 218, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Shibutani for 10 years, he is professional and takes time to explain care and treatment, always available, takes calls, answers portal questions promptly. Multiple office locations, office workers and Nurses courteous and pleasant to work with.
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Shibutani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shibutani accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shibutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shibutani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shibutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibutani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibutani.
