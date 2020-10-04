Overview of Dr. Yatin Patel, MD

Dr. Yatin Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Patel works at Carroll Health Group Orthopedics Westminster in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.