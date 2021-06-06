Overview

Dr. Yazan Abdalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine



Dr. Abdalla works at St Anthony's Gastro Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.