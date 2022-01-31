See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD

Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach, Ca / Harbor-Ucla

Dr. Abdullah works at Yazan Abdullah MD MPH in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Abdullah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yazan Abdullah, MD MPH
    20072 SW Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 229-5257
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Administrative Physical
Osteoporosis
Constipation
Administrative Physical
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdullah?

    Jan 31, 2022
    Dr. Abdullah has always been an excellent physician. I’m really impressed with his new facility and the additional services he provides. Beautiful, clean with unique and welcoming designs, comfortable furniture and always friendly services. As always, I highly recommend Dr. Abdullah.
    Matt — Jan 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdullah to family and friends

    Dr. Abdullah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdullah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD.

    About Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194110676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach, Ca / Harbor-Ucla
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdullah works at Yazan Abdullah MD MPH in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abdullah’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yazan Abdullah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.