Dr. Houssami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- GA
- Lawrenceville
- Dr. Yazan Houssami, MD
Dr. Yazan Houssami, MD
Overview of Dr. Yazan Houssami, MD
Dr. Yazan Houssami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Houssami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Houssami's Office Locations
-
1
North Georgia Rheumatology Group PC600 Professional Dr Ste 110, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 495-0332
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Injection
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Houssami?
There was a long wait to be seen, but once Dr. Houssami was with me, he took his time to learn about my symptoms, medications and background. He did a thorough examination and explained what his impression was and suggested an appropriate treatment. I felt his bedside manner was excellent and very caring.
About Dr. Yazan Houssami, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1043211949
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houssami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houssami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houssami works at
Dr. Houssami speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Houssami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houssami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houssami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houssami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.