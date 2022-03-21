Dr. Yazeed Gussous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gussous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazeed Gussous, MD
Dr. Yazeed Gussous, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
El Camino Health Specialty Care - Brain, Spinal Cord & Nervous System Disorders2495 Hospital Dr Ste 450, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4617
El Camino Health Specialty Care828 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 866-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Dr. G is the best doctor. So great and kind. Works to make you comfortable and happy with the process. Has all the kindness and patience to give.
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
