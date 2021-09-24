Dr. Yazhini Vallatharasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallatharasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazhini Vallatharasu, MD
Overview of Dr. Yazhini Vallatharasu, MD
Dr. Yazhini Vallatharasu, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. Vallatharasu works at
Dr. Vallatharasu's Office Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4843Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 276-4928Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallatharasu?
Dr. Vallotharasu is my current hematologist. I have has Aplastic Anemia for 13 years. I have been treated at Froedhert in Milwaukee and Colorado Blood Cance Institute in Denver. I have found her to be very knowledgeable in a very difficult diagnosis. I would recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Yazhini Vallatharasu, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Gundersen Medical Foundation
- Gundersen Medical Foundation
- The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
