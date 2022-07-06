Overview of Dr. Yazmin Fuentes, MD

Dr. Yazmin Fuentes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in De Pere, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Fuentes works at Prevea East De Pere Health Center in De Pere, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.