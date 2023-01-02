Dr. Yee Thein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yee Thein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Denton Psychiatry Clinic860 Hebron Pkwy Ste 204, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 922-4502
I am lucky for Dr. Thein as my depression doctor. She is more like your family member, listen to you, care about you and even push or reminder you regularly. She helped me to step out from my repeating depression quickly.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Thein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Thein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.