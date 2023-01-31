Dr. Cavalier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yefim Cavalier, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yefim Cavalier, DO
Dr. Yefim Cavalier, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Cavalier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cavalier's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nyc Podiatric Medicine and Surgery PC6344 Saunders St, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 371-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavalier?
My wife, Dinah, has been having a problem with her left arm. Itching and at times severe pain. Seemingly a neurological problem. She was referred to Dr. Cavalier by our primary. Dr. Cavalier had her undergo some tests and reviewed some previous ones trying to get to the root of her problem. She saw him twice and both times he spent a great length of time asking a lot of questions and explaining what he was doing and what his conclusions were. He explained it in English, not Med speak. He is young, smart and really cares. Now my wife wants to adopt him. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Yefim Cavalier, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1023308327
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavalier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavalier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavalier works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavalier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavalier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.