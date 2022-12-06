Overview

Dr. Yehuda Ahmad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Ahmad works at Medical Care Center in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.