Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD

Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine &amp;amp; Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Herschman works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Herschman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Neurosurgery
    4560 Lantana Rd Ste 120, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4187
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC
    3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Brain Tumor
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Adult Brain Tumor
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Drez-Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesioning Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Claudication (NC) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    My husband had recent surgery. It was something I was afraid. But let me tell you of an amazing medical team. Ashley , Heidi , and Dr Herschman. From the beginning to now it’s been rough for my husband but Heidi the angel. She has answered questions concerns. Got answers when she didn’t know. Surgery was great for him. Dr. Herschman and Ashley. Amazing from day of surgery to after. Seeding us because I was a basket case to making sure all was ok for my husband. If you’re looking for a caring team. The A team I highly recommend Dr. Herschman, Ashley and Heidi all three make sure the patients and family are good during the good bad and ugly
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD
    About Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1659614089
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hadassah-Hebrew U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Rutgers/UMDNJ New Jersey Dental School
    Internship
    • Rutgers/UMDNJ New Jersey Dental School
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herschman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Herschman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herschman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herschman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herschman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

