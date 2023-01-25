Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herschman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD
Overview of Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD
Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine &amp; Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Herschman works at
Dr. Herschman's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Neurosurgery4560 Lantana Rd Ste 120, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 794-4187
-
2
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 794-4188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herschman?
My husband had recent surgery. It was something I was afraid. But let me tell you of an amazing medical team. Ashley , Heidi , and Dr Herschman. From the beginning to now it’s been rough for my husband but Heidi the angel. She has answered questions concerns. Got answers when she didn’t know. Surgery was great for him. Dr. Herschman and Ashley. Amazing from day of surgery to after. Seeding us because I was a basket case to making sure all was ok for my husband. If you’re looking for a caring team. The A team I highly recommend Dr. Herschman, Ashley and Heidi all three make sure the patients and family are good during the good bad and ugly
About Dr. Yehuda Herschman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1659614089
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah-Hebrew U Med Ctr
- Rutgers/UMDNJ New Jersey Dental School
- Rutgers/UMDNJ New Jersey Dental School
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine &amp;amp; Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herschman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herschman accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herschman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herschman works at
Dr. Herschman speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Herschman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herschman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herschman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herschman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.