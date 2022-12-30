Dr. Yehuda Mond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yehuda Mond, MD
Overview of Dr. Yehuda Mond, MD
Dr. Yehuda Mond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD.
Dr. Mond works at
Dr. Mond's Office Locations
-
1
Patient First10210 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 902-6776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mond?
I saw Dr Mond at Patient First for complications from strep throat. He was so attentive and caring to my concerns and pain. His bedside manner is A+. Whoever sees Dr Mond is lucky to be in his care.
About Dr. Yehuda Mond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, American Sign Language
- 1770967796
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mond works at
Dr. Mond speaks American Sign Language.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.