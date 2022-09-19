Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yein Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yein Lee, MD
Dr. Yein Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee always spends plenty of time with me on our visits. She is so knowledgeable and explains everything very well, she is attentive to all of my needs, and always has great suggestions and things to try. She always makes a plan for next time so that I know what is going to happen next. It was very hard to find a doctor knowledgeable about my condition. She knows all about it and has helped me so much!
About Dr. Yein Lee, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1386935922
Education & Certifications
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
