Dr. Yekutiel Sandman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yekutiel Sandman, MD
Dr. Yekutiel Sandman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Sandman works at
Dr. Sandman's Office Locations
urology specialty care7600 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 275-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandman patiently explained the situation and answered every question I had. He genuinely cares about the patient. Thank you Doctor!
About Dr. Yekutiel Sandman, MD
- Urology
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
