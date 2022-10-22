Overview of Dr. Yekutiel Sandman, MD

Dr. Yekutiel Sandman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Sandman works at urology specialty care in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.