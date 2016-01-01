Dr. Yelba Castellon-Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellon-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelba Castellon-Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yelba Castellon-Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Castellon-Lopez works at
Locations
Uc Regents Ucla Family Health Center1920 Colorado Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7240MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yelba Castellon-Lopez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellon-Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
