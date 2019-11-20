See All Oncologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Yelena Bracchini, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Yelena Bracchini, MD

Dr. Yelena Bracchini, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bracchini works at St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bracchini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr Bracchini is very kind and has a wonderful bedside manner. She is exactly who you would want to take care of you if you or one of your family got cancer. I am so grateful to her for the wonderful care she has given me over 10 years. I will never change to another doctor.
    Tami Smith — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yelena Bracchini, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1538360896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;amp;M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
    • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
    • Huntsville Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Bracchini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracchini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracchini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracchini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bracchini works at St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bracchini’s profile.

    Dr. Bracchini has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bracchini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracchini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracchini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracchini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracchini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

