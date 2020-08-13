Overview of Dr. Yelena Doych, MD

Dr. Yelena Doych, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McP Hahnemann and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Doych works at ReFocus Eye Health in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.