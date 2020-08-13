Dr. Yelena Doych, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Doych, MD
Overview of Dr. Yelena Doych, MD
Dr. Yelena Doych, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from McP Hahnemann and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Doych works at
Dr. Doych's Office Locations
ReFocus Eye Health10160 Bustleton Ave Ste F, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 645-2936
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional... Takes good care of her patients..
About Dr. Yelena Doych, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- McP Hahnemann
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- McP Hahnemann
- Ophthalmology
