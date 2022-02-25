Dr. Yelena German, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. German is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena German, MD
Overview
Dr. Yelena German, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. German works at
Locations
-
1
Yelena German MD PC805 Cooper Rd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 489-3200
-
2
Booth Radiology Associates PA748 Kings Hwy, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 848-4998
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient since 2004. Dr. German is excellent in her field and a true professional.
About Dr. Yelena German, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952344632
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
