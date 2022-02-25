Overview

Dr. Yelena German, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. German works at GERMAN YELENA MD in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in West Deptford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.