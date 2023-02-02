Overview of Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD

Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Havryliuk works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.