Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD
Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Havryliuk works at
Dr. Havryliuk's Office Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street)525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Havryliuk is an excellent doctor, very knowledgeable who really cares for her patients. I would recommend her without any hesitation.
About Dr. Yelena Havryliuk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467622043
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havryliuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havryliuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havryliuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havryliuk has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havryliuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Havryliuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havryliuk.
