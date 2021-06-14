Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khayut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from National Medical University Oobohomolets and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Khayut's Office Locations
Wheatridge Pediatrics4350 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 421-0194
G H Fleischaker MD4485 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 102, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 421-0194
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you !!! We love you ! You are the best !!!!
About Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1912992801
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ct
- National Medical University Oobohomolets
- Not aplicable (different educational system in Ukraine)
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khayut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khayut accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khayut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khayut speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khayut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khayut.
