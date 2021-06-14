See All Pediatricians in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD

Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from National Medical University Oobohomolets and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Khayut works at Fleischaker and Kreutter Mds in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Khayut's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wheatridge Pediatrics
    4350 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 421-0194
  2. 2
    G H Fleischaker MD
    4485 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 102, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 421-0194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Cough
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khayut?

    Jun 14, 2021
    Thank you !!! We love you ! You are the best !!!!
    — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khayut to family and friends

    Dr. Khayut's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khayut

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD.

    About Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912992801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Ct
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • National Medical University Oobohomolets
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Not aplicable (different educational system in Ukraine)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khayut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khayut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khayut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khayut works at Fleischaker and Kreutter Mds in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Khayut’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khayut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khayut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khayut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khayut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yelena Khayut, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.