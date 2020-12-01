Overview of Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD

Dr. Yelena Levitin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Community First Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Levitin works at Chicago Surgical Clinic in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.