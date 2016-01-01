Overview of Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD

Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lubman works at Neurosurgery in Towson, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atrophic Vaginitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.