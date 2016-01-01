See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD

Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lubman works at Neurosurgery in Towson, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Atrophic Vaginitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lubman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
    7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-2574
  2. 2
    University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists
    1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 415-5883
  3. 3
    UM SJMG Women's Health Associates
    7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 427-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    • 1871549907
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lubman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lubman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lubman has seen patients for Atrophic Vaginitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

