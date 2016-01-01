Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD
Overview of Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD
Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lubman's Office Locations
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2574
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yelena Lubman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1871549907
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
