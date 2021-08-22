Dr. Yelena Makarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Makarov, MD
Dr. Yelena Makarov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CRIMEA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Consulting Care Lcsw Pllc912 Pelham Pkwy S, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (347) 398-5768
Dr Makarov is incredible. i never feel rushed during my session. She clearly understands and is very sympathetic. I highly recommend her!
- CRIMEA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Makarov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.