Overview of Dr. Yelena Makori, MD

Dr. Yelena Makori, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Makori works at Tanner Primary Care in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Wedowee, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.