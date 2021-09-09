Overview of Dr. Yelena Malina, MD

Dr. Yelena Malina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Malina works at Y.Malina, MD, FAAP, PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.