Overview of Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD

Dr. Yelena Patsiornik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Down East Community Hospital, Houlton Regional Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital and Northern Light Mayo Hospital.



Dr. Patsiornik works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.