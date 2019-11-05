Overview

Dr. Yelena Shilimova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.



Dr. Shilimova works at Multicare Medical NYP LLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.