Dr. Yelena Shilimova, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yelena Shilimova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Multicare Medical NYP LLC1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 975-8500Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Doctor with great experience and knowledge.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1730144809
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Dr. Shilimova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shilimova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shilimova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shilimova has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shilimova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shilimova speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shilimova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shilimova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shilimova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shilimova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.