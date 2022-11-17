Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokolova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD
Overview of Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD
Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Sokolova's Office Locations
New York Integrative Rheumatology4766B Bedford Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 648-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sokolova was very nice, professional and listened to all my concerns. She didn’t rush and took her time making sure she did everything during my visit The doctor is knowledgeable and thorough. She was very pleasant and explained everything so I could understand.Communication was clear and respectful . Office staff is very friendly and efficient. Highly recommend
About Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hosp
- St Vincent's Med Ctr Richmond
- First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
- First Tashkent State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokolova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokolova accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokolova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokolova has seen patients for Osteopenia, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokolova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokolova speaks Russian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokolova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokolova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokolova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokolova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.