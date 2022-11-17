Overview of Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD

Dr. Yelena Sokolova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Sokolova works at New York Integrative Rheumatology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.