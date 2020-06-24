Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trakhtenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD
Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Trakhtenberg works at
Dr. Trakhtenberg's Office Locations
Gregory Shifrin OB/GYN1766 E 12TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 743-0505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mom sees her, my grandma, and I have been seeing her for more than ten years! She’s amazing. Very straight to the point and honest. Listens and gives great advice. Always calls with my lab results and answers my questions. Also love the staff the girls are always so nice!
About Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
- 1770716995
Education & Certifications
- Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine
