Overview of Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD

Dr. Yelena Trakhtenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Trakhtenberg works at Gregory Shifrin MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.