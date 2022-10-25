Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usmanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD
Overview of Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD
Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from First Leningrad Medical Institute Of I.P. Pavlova and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Usmanova works at
Dr. Usmanova's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Usmanova?
I recently moved to CA and needed care with a new neurologist to followup with MS. She spent lots of time educating me, answering all my questions and even personally called to follow up with me. I had a baby a few months ago and she's asking for a followup to see how I'm doing after delivery. Wow! What a caring Dr!
About Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1740225473
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota
- First Leningrad Medical Institute Of I.P. Pavlova
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usmanova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usmanova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Usmanova using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Usmanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usmanova works at
Dr. Usmanova speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Usmanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usmanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usmanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usmanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.