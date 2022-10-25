See All Neurologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD

Neurology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD

Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They graduated from First Leningrad Medical Institute Of I.P. Pavlova and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Usmanova works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Usmanova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Usmanova?

    Oct 25, 2022
    I recently moved to CA and needed care with a new neurologist to followup with MS. She spent lots of time educating me, answering all my questions and even personally called to follow up with me. I had a baby a few months ago and she's asking for a followup to see how I'm doing after delivery. Wow! What a caring Dr!
    Sara A. — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Usmanova to family and friends

    Dr. Usmanova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Usmanova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD.

    About Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1740225473
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Internship
    • Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • First Leningrad Medical Institute Of I.P. Pavlova
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yelena Usmanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usmanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Usmanova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Usmanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Usmanova works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Usmanova’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Usmanova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usmanova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usmanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usmanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.