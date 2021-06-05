Overview of Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD

Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Vanina works at Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.