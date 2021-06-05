Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD
Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Vanina works at
Dr. Vanina's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health1919 State St Ste 248, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Behavioral Health10510 La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery2125 State St Ste 1, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She’s changed my life. She’s a brilliant women in her career and knows what she is doing.
About Dr. Yelena Vanina, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanina accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vanina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vanina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanina works at
Dr. Vanina has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanina.
