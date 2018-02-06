Dr. Yelena Voronova, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voronova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Voronova, DPM
Dr. Yelena Voronova, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Voronova works at
Jay A Grotas MD PC3079 Brighton 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 554-3862
1 Wise Podiatry Care P.c.3063 Brighton 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 554-3862
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
my name vickoria i had Bunion surgery a month ago and the doctor was amazing, finally i was walking without pain and few days ago i went out to a party, i just had to wear flats. thank you so much DR. ELENA VORONOVA P.S. the staff is amazing and very supporting
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Voronova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voronova accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voronova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voronova has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voronova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Voronova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voronova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voronova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voronova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.