Overview of Dr. Yelena Yavich, MD

Dr. Yelena Yavich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from First Saint Petersburg State Medical University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Yavich works at Shmg Sleep Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.