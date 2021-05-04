Overview

Dr. Yeny Andrade, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Andrade works at Family Physicians Of Clermont in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.