Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeral Patel, MD
Dr. Yeral Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Ali Najafi M.d. Inc.4700 Von Karman Ave Ste 1000, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 364-6888
Online Care Network II PC75 State St Fl 26, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 204-3500
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134486921
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.