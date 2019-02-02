See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Yeran Bao, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yeran Bao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Bao works at Tice Valley Outpatient Center - Physical Therapy in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tice Valley Outpatient Center - Physical Therapy
    1914 Tice Valley Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 296-9720
  2. 2
    John Muir Medical Group
    2700 Grant St Ste 200, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 677-0500
  3. 3
    Rossmoor Home Health Agency
    1220 Rossmoor Pkwy, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 02, 2019
    I would recommend Dr. Bao. Dr. Bao was very professional is her field and gave many useful suggestions for follow ups.
    — Feb 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yeran Bao, MD
    About Dr. Yeran Bao, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952317604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yeran Bao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bao has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

