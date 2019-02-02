Overview

Dr. Yeran Bao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Bao works at Tice Valley Outpatient Center - Physical Therapy in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.