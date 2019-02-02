Dr. Yeran Bao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeran Bao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yeran Bao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Bao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tice Valley Outpatient Center - Physical Therapy1914 Tice Valley Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Directions (925) 296-9720
-
2
John Muir Medical Group2700 Grant St Ste 200, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 677-0500
-
3
Rossmoor Home Health Agency1220 Rossmoor Pkwy, Walnut Creek, CA 94595 Directions (925) 939-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bao?
I would recommend Dr. Bao. Dr. Bao was very professional is her field and gave many useful suggestions for follow ups.
About Dr. Yeran Bao, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952317604
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bao works at
Dr. Bao has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.