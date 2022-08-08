Overview of Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from Kent State University and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Lanier works at Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic - Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN, Pleasant View, TN and White House, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.