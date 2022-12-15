Dr. Yeruva Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeruva Reddy, MD
Dr. Yeruva Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Clinic10787 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Health System Cardiology1530 N Church Rd, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Reddy for a number of years and he knows so much about the heart and all it’s issues. His is very professional and kind. I had a recent procedure and felt completely confident in his care and knowledge. If I had to choose any cardiologist, Dr. Reddy is the one I would choose!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275755886
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
