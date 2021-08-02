Dr. Yeshitila Mengesha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mengesha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yeshitila Mengesha, MD
Dr. Yeshitila Mengesha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.
Medcenter One Health Systems Dme222 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 323-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Sanford Medical Center Bismarck
How was your appointment with Dr. Mengesha?
I felt doctor Dr Mengesha knew what he was talking about, He was very confident explaining medical Termanology in a simple way for me to understand if I had a question he would answer it and make sure that I understood. Dr Mengesha did not go onto another subject thinking I heard what he said no, He made sure I did understand and was a very comfortable communication I would highly recommend Dr Mengesha. Brenda Martinson
Dr. Mengesha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mengesha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mengesha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mengesha has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mengesha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mengesha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mengesha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mengesha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mengesha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.