Overview

Dr. Yeshitila Mengesha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.



Dr. Mengesha works at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.