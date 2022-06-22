Overview of Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, MD

Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL.



Dr. Navalgund works at WVU Pain Clinic in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD, Bel Air, MD and Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.