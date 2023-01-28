Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD
Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Austin Neuromuscular Center3901 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 920-0140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Hussain after about a 7 to 10 year search for a diagnosis. He, within a short time, did a muscle biopsy that was conclusive for IBM. He gave me the best advice : you won’t die from it but will take it with you when you die. I go to him when I feel I need to or one of my other doctors wants me to see him. He has been someone I know I can depend on and he isn’t necessarily isn’t after money but he seems to sincerely care. He also told me that I would just need to find a new me. I consider him and his wife friends. My last visit was really good and it was so good to see him again! It had been a few years since I’d seen him.
About Dr. Yessar Hussain, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1982852166
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.