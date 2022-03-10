Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adigun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD
Overview of Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD
Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Adigun works at
Dr. Adigun's Office Locations
-
1
Adrienne LeGendre, MD7010 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 442-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adigun?
I came across Dr. Adigun right at the point I just about gave up on health care and finding the right ObGYN. Let me start off by saying this. Finding the right provider isn’t just some walk in the park. It’s like finding your soulmate it takes a lot and everything has to check out. I honestly believe that Dr. Adigun was God sent. I had just found out that I was expecting & the last couple of OBGYN’s I previously had lacked compassion amongst a whole list of other things. (Not even going to get into the entire story) I was so frustrated that I decided that if I didn’t find the right doctor that I’d just go through my entire pregnancy with no prenatal care. Anyway it was a blessing that Dr. Adigun accepted me as a patient. She’s very compassionate, caring, great listener, & the list goes on. Most Importantly gentle , very warm, and welcoming and also a very friendly individual! I felt very safe with her it felt as though I was talking to my own mother every time and I knew I would be we
About Dr. Yetunde Adigun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730356569
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, Ob/Gyn, Baylor College of Medicine, Ob/Gyn
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adigun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adigun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adigun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adigun works at
Dr. Adigun has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adigun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adigun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adigun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adigun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adigun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.