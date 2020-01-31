Dr. Yetunde Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yetunde Ibrahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Yetunde Ibrahim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Reproductive Endocrinology8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ibrahim was kind and informative. During a procedure she walked me through every step. She patiently answered my many questions, never making me feel rushed. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Yetunde Ibrahim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316231566
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
