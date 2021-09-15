Overview of Dr. Yevgeniy Khavkin, MD

Dr. Yevgeniy Khavkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khavkin works at Khavkin Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.