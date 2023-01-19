Dr. Yevgeniy Schuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yevgeniy Schuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yevgeniy Schuster, MD
Dr. Yevgeniy Schuster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Schuster works at
Dr. Schuster's Office Locations
Asya Benin MD LLC2116 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 338-1616Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3257
Inna Petrosova Medical PC2233 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 258-3777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Schuster for 15 years. He delivered two of my kids. I'll never forget his kindness when he paid a visit to me at home after C-Section surgery to make sure I was healing properly. When I come for regular checkups, he always listens to my concerns and spends time to understand and has a gentle touch which is not always the case with gyns. I'm very comfortable discussing sensitive issues with him and feel that he genuinely cares about his patients. He acts professionally yet has a great sense of humor. I always recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Yevgeniy Schuster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1356329403
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Pap Smear, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schuster speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.