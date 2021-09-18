Overview of Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO

Dr. Yevgeniy Sorokin, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sorokin works at IDCC Health Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.