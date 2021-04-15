Dr. Yevgeniya Dynkevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dynkevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yevgeniya Dynkevich, MD
Dr. Yevgeniya Dynkevich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Qlimg Hicksville Med Office350 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-0100
Advantage Care Physicians447 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 858-6300
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yevgeniya Dynkevich is an excellent endocrinologist. She is absolutely wonderful. She is kind, caring, genuine, warm and thorough. She takes her time and makes sure all of my questions and concerns are addressed. I couldn't ask for a better physician. I highly recommend Dr. Dynkevich.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Dynkevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dynkevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dynkevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dynkevich has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dynkevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dynkevich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dynkevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dynkevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dynkevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.